OKTAGON 58’s David Zawada: Eyes On Gold In 2024

Later this week, OKTAGON MMA will set up shop inside Stadium Eden in the Czech Republic for OKTAGON 58, headlined by a rematch between Karlos Vemola and Attila Vegh. Earlier in the night, a fighter that UFC fans may remember, David Zawada, looks to make a statement in his second promotional appearance at middleweight.

At 33 years old, Zawada, born in Dusseldorf, Germany, has fought in several well-known MMA promotions – UFC, KSW, and PFL. Holding a 19-9 record, ‘Sagat’ has found a new home with OKTAGON, where he fought for the first time in Jun. 2022 before officially returning in February.

Zawada put the OKTAGON middleweight division on notice with a third-round submission against Hojat Khajevand. At Saturday’s OKTAGON 58, the gritty veteran plans to continue building momentum when he takes on Marek Mazuch, who’s coming off back-to-back knockout wins.

Advertisement



Watch Zawada’s submission win against Khajevand below:

BIG submission victory 🔒



David Zawada 🇩🇪 was down on the scorecards heading into the last round but then pulled this finish out of the bag.



It’s great to have ‘Sagat’ back in OKTAGON MMA! #OKTAGON53



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | DAZN | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/MSq104hbgQ — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) February 10, 2024

‘Sagat’ recently joined Jake Foley of Combat Press to discuss his mindset moving forward. Zawada made it clear he’s not overlooking Mazuch before revealing his big plans for 2024. The number six-ranked middleweight believes he will be a strong presence in the title picture with a win on Saturday.

Furthermore, Zawada is focused on claiming OKTAGON gold before the end of 2024. There’s no doubt that the 28-fight veteran has endured the ups and downs of professional MMA, so it’ll be intriguing to see if he can etch his name into promotional history with a world title later this year.