BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2 Results

On Saturday, Jul. 23, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships will host BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2, live from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla. The event features a bantamweight title bout between Jarod Grant and Reginald Barnett Jr..
The preliminary card will will air live and free on the BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV ppv immediately after. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jarod Grant vs. Reginald Barnett Jr. – for the bantamweight title
John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren
David Mundell vs. David Simpson
Rynell Riley vs. Heinrich Caceres
Joshua Sanchez vs. Ryan Shough
Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso
Stevo Morris vs. Brandon Allen
Henry Williams vs. Paul Walters
JR Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez
Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates
