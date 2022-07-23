BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2 Results

On Saturday, Jul. 23, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships will host BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2, live from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla. The event features a bantamweight title bout between Jarod Grant and Reginald Barnett Jr..

The preliminary card will will air live and free on the BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV ppv immediately after. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jarod Grant vs. Reginald Barnett Jr. – for the bantamweight title

John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren

David Mundell vs. David Simpson

Rynell Riley vs. Heinrich Caceres

Joshua Sanchez vs. Ryan Shough

Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso

Stevo Morris vs. Brandon Allen

Henry Williams vs. Paul Walters

JR Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez

Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates