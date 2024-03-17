17-Year-Old Phenom Johan Ghazali Returns to Face Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

17-year-old Malaysian knockout artist Johan Ghazali will return to the ONE Championship Circle on Friday, Jun. 7, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga. Sources inside ONE confirmed with Combat Press that Ghazali will be facing Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a ONE flyweight (135 pounds) Muay Thai bout.

Ghazali is 5-0 in his professional Muay Thai career, with all wins coming by knockout, and all in ONE. In his last fight in Dec. 2023, he scored a first-round knockout of former title challenger Edgar Tabares. The Kuala Lumpur native has been a complete buzzsaw in a stacked division.

The 35-year-old Nguyen is a longtime professional Muay Thai athlete. He is a five-time World Muaythai Federation champion, who holds gold medals across several other Muay Thai championships, with the most recent coming at the 2022 World Games. He also is undefeated in four MMA bouts and two Lethwei fights. He last fought for ONE Championship in Dec. 2023, when he was knocked out by Denis Purić. That put his promotional record at 2-1.

Nguyen is going to be a huge test for the youngster Ghazali. The Vietnamese striker has a ton of experience, and, although he is slightly shorter than his Malaysian opponent, he is fast and ready to show that he is still at the top of his game.

Stay tuned at onefc.com for further announcements including broadcast details for the Jun. 7 event.