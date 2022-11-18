ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Nov. 19, ONE Championship will host ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a bantamweight kickboxing title bout between Hiroki Akimoto and Petchtanong Petchfergus.
ONE 163 will air in its entirety on the ONE Championship website with the lead card starting at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 18. Check below for full weigh-in results.
FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Kickboxing bout: Hiroki Akimoto (144.25) vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus (144.75) – for the bantamweight title
Kickboxing bout: Roman Kryklia (229.25) vs. Iraj Azizpour (256) – for the heavyweight grand prix final
Shinya Aoki (164.74) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (169)
Yushin Okami (203.75) vs. Aung La N Sang (205)*
Itsuki Hirata (116)* vs. Seo Hee Ham (114)
Kwon Won Il (144) vs. Mark Abelardo (144.75)
Yuya Wakamatsu (135)* vs. Woo Sung Hoon (134.25)
Ahmed Mujtaba (168.75) vs. Abraão Amorim (170)
Muay Thai bout: Asahi Shinagawa (126)** vs. Rui Botelho (124.25)
Kickboxing bout: Bruno Chaves (257.75) vs. Ahmed Krnjić (250.5)
Grappling bout: Milena Sakumoto (116.5) vs. Bianca Basilio (125)
Kiril Gorobets (154) vs. Bruno Pucci (154.5)
* – Fighter missed hydration and/or weight; need to make hydration by 4 p.m. SGT to negotiate catchweight
** – Fighter missed weight; bout renegotiated as catchweight
Kickboxing bout: Roman Kryklia (229.25) vs. Iraj Azizpour (256) – for the heavyweight grand prix final
Shinya Aoki (164.74) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (169)
Yushin Okami (203.75) vs. Aung La N Sang (205)*
Itsuki Hirata (116)* vs. Seo Hee Ham (114)
Kwon Won Il (144) vs. Mark Abelardo (144.75)
Yuya Wakamatsu (135)* vs. Woo Sung Hoon (134.25)
Ahmed Mujtaba (168.75) vs. Abraão Amorim (170)
Muay Thai bout: Asahi Shinagawa (126)** vs. Rui Botelho (124.25)
Kickboxing bout: Bruno Chaves (257.75) vs. Ahmed Krnjić (250.5)
Grappling bout: Milena Sakumoto (116.5) vs. Bianca Basilio (125)
Kiril Gorobets (154) vs. Bruno Pucci (154.5)
* – Fighter missed hydration and/or weight; need to make hydration by 4 p.m. SGT to negotiate catchweight
** – Fighter missed weight; bout renegotiated as catchweight