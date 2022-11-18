ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Nov. 19, ONE Championship will host ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a bantamweight kickboxing title bout between Hiroki Akimoto and Petchtanong Petchfergus.

ONE 163 will air in its entirety on the ONE Championship website with the lead card starting at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 18. Check below for full weigh-in results.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Hiroki Akimoto (144.25) vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus (144.75) – for the bantamweight title

Kickboxing bout: Roman Kryklia (229.25) vs. Iraj Azizpour (256) – for the heavyweight grand prix final

Shinya Aoki (164.74) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (169)

Yushin Okami (203.75) vs. Aung La N Sang (205)*

Itsuki Hirata (116)* vs. Seo Hee Ham (114)

Kwon Won Il (144) vs. Mark Abelardo (144.75)

Yuya Wakamatsu (135)* vs. Woo Sung Hoon (134.25)

Ahmed Mujtaba (168.75) vs. Abraão Amorim (170)

Muay Thai bout: Asahi Shinagawa (126)** vs. Rui Botelho (124.25)

Kickboxing bout: Bruno Chaves (257.75) vs. Ahmed Krnjić (250.5)

Grappling bout: Milena Sakumoto (116.5) vs. Bianca Basilio (125)

Kiril Gorobets (154) vs. Bruno Pucci (154.5)

* – Fighter missed hydration and/or weight; need to make hydration by 4 p.m. SGT to negotiate catchweight

** – Fighter missed weight; bout renegotiated as catchweight