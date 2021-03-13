UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad Results

On Saturday, March 13, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, welterweight contender Leon Edwards returns from a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic to face the surging Belal Muhammad. England’s Edwards has not fought since July of 2019, when he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He enters the headlining affair riding an eight-fight winning streak. Muhammad, meanwhile, fought just one month ago, defeating Dhiego Lima. The victory extended his current streak to four straight.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

