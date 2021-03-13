UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad Results

On Saturday, March 13, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, welterweight contender Leon Edwards returns from a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic to face the surging Belal Muhammad. England’s Edwards has not fought since July of 2019, when he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He enters the headlining affair riding an eight-fight winning streak. Muhammad, meanwhile, fought just one month ago, defeating Dhiego Lima. The victory extended his current streak to four straight.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann
Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker
Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant
Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau
Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder
Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo
Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Rafa Garcia
Cortney Casey vs. JJ Aldrich
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt