Demetrious Johnson to Battle Kenny Omega on Street Fighter

Demetrious Johnson isn’t afraid of anyone, and that includes All Elite Wrestling’s Kenny Omega.

On Thursday, ONE Championship’s flyweight king took to X to call out The Elite member for a match in Street Fighter.

Omega is known as a top-tier player at the classic video game, but Johnson was confident that he could topple the AEW star.

In a video from his podcast “MightyCast”, Johnson bet a $1,000 charitable donation that he would defeat Omega in a best-of-five matchup. “Mighty Mouse” even put out a potential date for the meeting – when AEW arrives in his hometown of Seattle, Washington, for a PPV.

Omega will be in town as AEW holds WrestleDream in the City, which comes two days after ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on Sep. 29.

The former AEW heavyweight world champion didn’t back away from the challenge. In fact, he responded quickly via X to accept the challenge for charity.

“Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it – Heck, I can even put you in touch with Austin Creed. You guys can bond over being losers, etc.,” Omega wrote.

The prospective matchup will certainly give fans some fun, as two of the most prominent gaming athletes in their respective fields collide. The last days of September and first week of October will bring a lot of unmissable action from both ONE and AEW.

ONE Fight Night 14 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Sep. 29. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada. AEW WrestleDream airs on Sunday, Oct. 1.