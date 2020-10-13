The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is joined by an MMA legend, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and Pride veteran Enson Inoue. Matt and Enson discuss his journey into BJJ, the recent issues he has had with the IBJJF, his brief demotion to purple belt, why fatigue is a good thing and why he fought the men that he did in Pride. This episode is not for those with a short attention span. The two men spoke for nearly 2 hours and never wanted to hit the stop button. It truly was an honor and a privilege.

