Demetrious Johnson Earns Gold and Stripe at IBJJF World Master

All he does is win. American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson competed at the 2023 IBJJF World Master Championship on Thursday, Aug. 31, and he topped the podium with six victories.

The ONE flyweight MMA world champion has been dedicating himself to Brazilian jiu-jitsu over the past couple of years, and the hard work is clearly paying off. In his six tournament wins, five came via points and one by armbar submission.

The ONE Championship star wore the gold medal around his neck, but he also got an additional prize from his coach. On the podium, Johnson was awarded a stripe to become a second-degree brown belt, moving him closer to becoming a coveted black belt in BJJ.

His performances at the grappling competition add even more intrigue to a possible future match with ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci.

“Darth Rigatoni” has politely called out Johnson several times, and with the MMA GOAT’s wrestling, speed, and improved submission technique, a match between the pair would be fascinating.

Johnson vs. Musumeci would shine a bright light on the sport of submission grappling, and it would be good for martial arts in general.

“Mighty Mouse’s” continued improvement in BJJ shows what makes him such a special talent. The 37-year-old is always seeking ways to become better, no matter what sport or endeavor he takes on. The 2023 IBJJF World Master gold is just the latest example of his greatness.

As Johnson improves his grappling prowess, he becomes an even more dangerous ONE world champion. A once daunting proposition for any flyweight continues to get more difficult as the divisional king continues to develop his arsenal.