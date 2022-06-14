Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 56: Eddie ‘StacheMouth’ Martinez

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 56 featuring Eddie “StacheMouth” Martinez. For those of you who are unaware why this episode is so important, click on this link and move forward to the 137-minute mark before watching this episode. Long story short, Martinez was in the middle of documenting a weigh-in when he learned that one of the fights would be cancelled and decided he would step in and take the fight. We had a great time discussing the love of MMA, what it means as a community, and the entire process leading up to the fight.

