Superlek to Replace Rodtang, Defend Crown Against Takeru at ONE 165

ONE 165 will have a new main event, and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa will have a shot at the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in his promotional debut on Sunday, Jan. 28.

On Friday, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Rodtang Jitmuangnon is out of the superfight clash with Takeru due to injury. In his place, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend his title.

Superlek was initially slated to headline ONE Fight Night 18, but he will step up against one of the brightest kickboxing stars on the planet instead. The bout offers another dream fight for fans around the world.

The highly-anticipated debut for Takeru will highlight a star-studded evening inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The whole nation will be behind Takeru as he tries to topple Superlek in the evening’s main event.

It will be a tall task for the debuting superstar. Superlek is riding high heading into the title tilt with a 10-bout win streak and is coming off a thrilling decision win over Rodtang during their Muay Thai superfight last September.

The stylistic matchup will also be a shift for Takeru. He will have to alter plans to deal with Rodtang’s immense forward pressure and prepare for one of the most technical strikers on the planet. Speed and technique will awe striking fans in this engaging matchup.

As 2024 gets underway, the flyweight division will find out who they must chase, and Rodtang will wait in the wings for both men as massive bouts with each still await in the new year.

ONE 165 airs live on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, Jan. 28.