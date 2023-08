Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley spoke with Enrique Barzola, who fights Jaylon Bates at Bellator 298, which takes place Friday, Aug. 11, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Barzola discusses how he got back on track in March, his advantages over Bates, continuing to evolve after 38 fights, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

