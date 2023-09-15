Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade Moved to ONE Fight Night 16

The collision of ONE Championship’s bantamweight kings will now have to wait an extra four weeks. The heated brawl for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title battle between bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade and bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty has been moved and will now headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Nov. 3.

The intriguing collision was initially slated for ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Oct. 6, but ONE executives deemed it necessary to promote it to a main event.

Haggerty shocked the Muay Thai world by dethroning longtime bantamweight champ Nong-O Hama this past April, having chosen to move up from flyweight, where he once ruled, mere months earlier.

The British striking star ushered in a new reign atop the stacked division with an earth-shattering knockout in the first round.

“The General” has been a hot name to call out by virtually every flyweight and bantamweight challenger since then, but it was Andrade that was awarded first go at him in the end.

“Wonder Boy” quickly rose through the bantamweight MMA division with a series of impressive showings. The young Brazilian eventually got a shot at the title, and he knocked off John Lineker to become the undisputed divisional king in February this year.

While his division continues to work itself out, Andrade gets a shot to return to his striking roots and compete to become a two-sport ONE world champion in the process.

ONE Fight Night 16 emanates from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, Nov. 3, on Prime Video. The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.