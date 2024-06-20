Danielle Kelly and Mayssa Bastos in ONE Fight Night 24 Co-Main Event

ONE Fight Night 24 will go live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Aug. 2, and two top submission grappling stars will get the chance to shine in U.S. primetime on Prime Video when it does.

Danielle Kelly will defend the ONE atomweight submission grappling title for the first time when she meets Mayssa Bastos, and it’s likely to be her most significant challenge so far in ONE Championship.

Kelly took home the inaugural gold in the division in an emotionally charged match against Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 last September.

Advertisement



The world title was just icing on the cake for her that evening, as defeating Khan helped Kelly prove to any doubters that she is an undeniable superstar in submission grappling.

But now she that she’s champion, everyone will be gunning for her, and her quest to remain queen starts with Bastos.

The Brazilian star has long been hailed on the BJJ circuit for her impeccable skill set. She is a nine-time IBJJF champion, and she made her ONE Championship debut earlier this year with a decision win over Kanae Yamada.

The matchup will continue to showcase how exciting submission grappling on a global stage can be, and it’ll be a straight-up battle between nonstop aggression and Bastos’ clean technique.

The atomweight showdown is the first officially announced bout on the ONE Fight Night 24 card, but there’s no doubt ONE will continue to pile on the heat between now and August.

ONE Fight Night 24 airs live and free on Prime Video to all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.