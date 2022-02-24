‘The Anatomy of Angela Lee’: Third Edition Dropped This Week

ONE Championship has dropped the third edition of The Anatomy of Angela Lee in preparation for her ONE atomweight title defense against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X on Saturday, Mar. 26. The video can be seen by clicking on the image above.

The main event bout will headline a loaded event, celebrating the organization’s tenth-anniversary, and the Thai star will try to make history by winning a world championship in a third sport against the long-reigning queen of the division.

In the third episode of the ongoing series, Lee detailed getting the call for the main event slot, how her pregnancy helped her training camp, and the importance of XXXXX

“I was preparing for February, but later March is okay too, because all the extra time is all good anyways,” said Lee about the date for her latest title defense.

In the video, Lee said that she had never been this ahead on her weight in a camp before and attributed that to her diet during and after pregnancy. It’s a sentiment that her brother, Christian, shares as well. The former ONE lightweight champion commented that he believes this is the best shape she’s ever been in heading into a bout. And she’ll need to be, as Stamp has been on fire since her run to the ONE atomweight grand prix title.

The Thai star is known as an elite striker, but it was her grappling that took center stage throughout the tournament. She capped it off with a surprising armbar finish over Ritu Phogat to take the tournament crown and set up the date with Lee.

Along with fight preparation, Lee has also found time to go on a hike with her family and training partners. The Hawaii resident remarked on how breaking a routine, and doing something fun, helps keep morale high is important for an athlete.

The video series continues to build toward Lee’s return to the global stage in what promises to be a historic night for martial arts.

ONE X airs live on Saturday, Mar. 26, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.