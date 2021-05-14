Titan FC 69: Taylor vs. Matos Results

On Friday, May 14, Titan Fighting Championship will host Titan FC 69: Taylor vs. Matos from the Centro Olimpico Pabellon De Esgrima in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In the night’s main event, Dilano Taylor squares off with undefeated Dominican fighter Carlos Matos for the promotion’s vacant 170-pound title.

Also on the card, co-promoter Fighting Force concludes it lightweight grand prix as Lucas Marte takes on Jhonasky Sojo.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.