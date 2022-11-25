PFL 2022 Championships Results: Pacheco Upsets Harrison; Other Favorites Cruise to Victory

On Friday, Nov. 25, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 2022 10: Championships, live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event featured six title fights.

The early card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison by unanimous decision (48-47 × 3) – for the lightweight title

Brendan Loughnane def. Bubba Jenkins by TKO (punches). Round 4, 2:38 – for the featherweight title

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:50 – for the heavyweight title

Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray by knockout (punch). Round 2, 4:40 – for the lightweight title

Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor by unanimous decision (49-46 x3) – for the welterweight title

Rob Wilkinson def. Omari Akhmedov by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 2, 5:00 – for the light heavyweight title

Sheymon Moraes def. Marlon Moraes by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:58

Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 2, 1:32

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Gleison Tibau by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Dakota Ditcheva def. Katherine Corogenes by knockout (punch). Round 1, 4:20

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Tom Graesser by knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:45