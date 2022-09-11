BKFC 29 Results: Hart Dominates for the Inaugural Strawweight Title

On Saturday, Sep. 10, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 29: Montana 2, live from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana. The event featured a strawweight title bout between Britain Hart and Charisa Sigala.

The event aired live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Britain Hart def. Charisa Sigala by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3) – for the strawweight title

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer ruled a no contest (accidental headbutt). Round 1, 2:00

Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder by split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Gorjan Slaveski def. Dallas Davison by KO. Round 2, 1:24

Billy Wagner def. Henry Lindsay by KO. Round 2, 1:48

Jenny Clausius def. Nekah Dmitriyeva by TKO. Round 1, 0:38

Louie Lopez def. Dylan Schulte by KO. Round 4, 0:50

JorDan Christensen def. Cody Beierle by TKO. Round 1, 0:26

Leo Bercier def. Brian Maxwell by TKO. Round 2, 0:43

Erik Lopez def. Manuel Moreira by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Dakota Highpine def. Koda Greenwood by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)