UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington Weigh-In Video and Results

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the UFC will host UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features welterweight and flyweight title fights.

The UFC 296 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 15. See the weigh-in results below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Leon Edwards (170) vs. Colby Covington (169.5) – for the welterweight title

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Brandon Royval (124.5) – for the flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (171)

Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (155.5)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Dustin Jacoby (204.5)

Irene Aldana (136) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

Casey O’Neill (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs. Cody Durden (126)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Lucas Almeida (146)

Shamil Gaziev (259.5) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)

Belal Muhammad (169.5) – main event back-up

Brandon Moreno (125) – co-main event back-up

