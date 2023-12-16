UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington Results

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the UFC will host UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features welterweight and flyweight title fights.
The UFC 296 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – for the welterweight title
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval – for the flyweight title
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett
Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry
Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell
Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa
Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher
Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski
Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden
Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida
Shamil Gaziev vs. Martin Buday
Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
