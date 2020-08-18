On Tuesday, Aug. 18, UFC President Dana White will host the third installment of season four of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Josh Parisian def. Chad Johnson by TKO (punches) Round 1 3:43
Kenneth Cross def. Kevin Syler by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
