Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 10 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its fifth season.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s final episode of the new season takes place on Nov. 2 and streams live at 8 p.m. ET.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Achilles Estremadura vs. Maheshate

Yohan Lainesse vs. Justin Burlinson

Lun Qiu vs. Erisson Ferreira

Jonas Bilharinho vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Zhifa Shang vs. Juan Puerta

Advertisement



Check below for full results.