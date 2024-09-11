Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 5 Results

On Tuesday, Sep. 10, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 5, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Navajo Stirling def. Phillip Latu by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:21

Yousri Belgaroui def. Taiga Iwasaki by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:34

Josias Musasa def. Otar Tanzilovi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nicolle Caliari def. Corinne LaFramboise by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:45