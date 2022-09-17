UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song Results

On Saturday, Sep. 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a bantamweight battle between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

The event airs in its entirety on ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili def. Bill Algeo by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Joseph Pyfer def. Alen Amedovski by TKO (punch). Round 1, 3:55

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Tanner Boser by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Anthony Hernandez def. Marc-Andre Barriault by technical submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 1:53

Damon Jackson def. Pat Sabatini by TKO (front kick and punches). Round 1, 1:09

Trevin Giles def. Louis Cosce by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Denise Gomes by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Trey Ogden def. Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:19

Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:49