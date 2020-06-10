The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with the one and only Burt Watson. In this can’t-miss episode, Matt and guest co-host Nick Ramirez explore the world that is and was Burt Watson.

Watson talks about boxing, the legend Joe Frazier, traveling the world in the armed forces, and even meeting Nelson Mandela. He explains that he is much more than just the iconic UFC hype man.

Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available. As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.