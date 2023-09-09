UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Results

On Saturday, Sep. 9, the UFC will host UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The event features a middleweight title bout.

The UFC 293 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – for the middleweight tile

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:22

Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:12

Carlos Ulberg def. Da Un Jung by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:49

Jose “Chepe” Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins by verbal submission (injury). Round 2, 3:19

Jamie Mullarkey def. John Makdessi by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Landon Quiñones by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charlie Radtke def. Michael “Blood Diamond” Mathetha by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by submission (neck crank). Round 1, 0:59

Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:49