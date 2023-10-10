GLORY Kickboxing Signs Spouses Miguel Trindade and Débora Évora

GLORY Kickboxing has announced two new signings; Miguel Trindade and Debora Evora, who are married and both professional fighters. The announcement was public on GLORY’s social media.

Miguel Trindade and Débora Évora

Portugal’s Trindade will compete in the 145-pound division of the kickboxing organization. Fans will recognize the striker for having an impressive first-round knockout win in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with ONE Championship.

The ISKA and WAKO European titleholder will compete the the growing featherweight division in GLORY and set his aim for the division king Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9. No news yet has been reported for his debut, but it will be must-see TV.

Évora, also of Portugal, is a kickboxing world champion in WAKO and MFC. The 25-year-old striker has picked up eight victories between 2022 and 2023, a busy schedule and impressive record.

She will be competing in the women’s super bantamweight division. Recently, the reigning champion Tiffany van Soest retired, leaving the world title vacant. It will be a mad dash for competitors around the world to try and claim this throne.

Fans are looking forward to the debut of Évora and Trindade in GLORY Kickboxing in late 2023 or early 2024.