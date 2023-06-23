PFL 6: 2023 Regular Season Results

On Friday, Jun. 23, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 6: 2023 Regular Season, live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The event features the final regular season event for lightweights and welterweights.

The preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero

Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell

Shane Burgos def. Yamato Nishikawa by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. David Zawada by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:54

Magomed Umalatov def. Nayib Lopez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Clay Collard def. Stevie Ray by TKO (punches). Round, 2, 1:04

Carlos Leal def. Dilano Taylor by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:13

Natan Schulte def. Raush Manfio by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bruno Miranda def. Alexander Martinez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Solomon Renfro def. Jarrah Al-Silawi by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:44

Brahyan Zurcher def. Mike Bardsley by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:45

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Lamar Brown by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:35