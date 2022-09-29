ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Sep. 30, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a trilogy fight between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee for the strawweight belt.

The event airs live in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Sep. 29. Check below for full weigh-in results.

FULL RESULTS Jingnan Xiong (125) vs. Angela Lee (123.75) – for the strawweight title

Kickboxing bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn ()*** vs. Tayfun Özcan (154.75) – for the featherweight title

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci (134.5) vs. Cleber Sousa (135) – for the flyweight title

Stamp Fairtex (115) vs. Jihin Radzuan ()**

Martin Nguyen (155) vs. Ilya Freymanov (154.5)

Timofey Nastyukhin (170) vs. Halil Amir (169.5)

Kickboxing bout: Marat Grigorian (154) vs. Jamal Yusupov ()***

Ryogo Takahashi (154.75) vs. Ho Taek Oh (154)

Muay Thai bout: Anissa Meksen (114.75) vs. Daokongfah Banchamek (115.25)*

Kickboxing bout: Rade Opačić (245) vs. Giannis Stoforidis (238.75) – heavyweight grand prix alternate

* – Fighter passed hydration, but missed weight; has until 4 p.m. SGT to pass weight and hydration

** – Fighter failed hydration; has until 4 p.m. SGT to pass weight and hydration

*** – Fighter awaiting medical clearance; has until 4 p.m. SGT to pass weight and hydration