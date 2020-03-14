South Africa’s leading promotion is back with its 84th edition this weekend. Fans will be treated to a welterweight title tilt in the evening’s headliner. Champion Themba Gorimbo puts his belt on the line against undefeated challenger Lyle Karam.

Gorimbo only recently became the titleholder. He finished Luke Michael with elbows in the first round of their September encounter to claim the strap.

Absolute MMA’s Karam has been stellar through six fights. He debuted with EFC Worldwide’s former incarnation as EFC Africa and won two fights before the promotion changed to its current name. He added another two victories by mid-2016, but then fell inactive for more than three years. The “Krusher” returned in 2019 and has gone on to improve his record with two more wins.

Fans around the world can tune in to see EFC Worldwide 84 through a number of different platforms at noon ET on March 14. It will air live on DAZN (United States), Fight Sports (Europe and Asia), SuperSport (Africa), SABC Sport (South Africa), 2 (Norway), vip (Croatia and Slovenia), Huawei (Myanmar), Stv (Cameroon), efcworldwide.tv (worldwide). Prelims are available on Facebook.