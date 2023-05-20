UFC Fight Night Results: Dern Batters Hill For Five Rounds

On Saturday, May 20, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)

Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (ground strikes). Round 3, 1:01

Lupita Godinez def. Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Joaquin Buckley def. Andre Fialho by knockout (head kick). Round 2, 4:15

Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson by knockout (punch). Round 2, 1:50

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Maheshate by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:37

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Gilbert Urbina def. Orion Cosce by TKO (body kick). Round 2, 2:55

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Ilir Latifi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chase Hooper def. Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Natália Silva def. Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:58

Themba Gorimbo def. Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)