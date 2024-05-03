ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, May 3, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a strawweight Muay Thai title fight between champion Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 2. See results and video below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

MMA bout Akbar Abdullaev (155.00) vs. Halil Amir (154.25)

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee (166.50) vs. Dmitry Menshikov (169.25)

MMA bout Maurice Abevi (174.00) vs. Zhang Lipeng (168.50)

Kickboxing bout: Hiroki Akimoto (145.00) vs. Wei Rui (144.25)

MMA bout Reece McLaren (135.00) vs. Hu Yong (134.00)

Kickboxing bout: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong (167.50) vs. Bogdan Shumarov (168.25)

MMA bout Chihiro Sawada (113.25) vs. Noelle Grandjean (114.25)

Muay Thai bout: Thongpoon (122.00) vs. Zakaria El Jamari (125.00)

Grappling bout: Nanami Ichikawa (130.25) vs. Bianca Basilio (131.00)

Muay Thai bout: Sean Climaco (134.50) vs. Josue Cruz (133.25)

*Sundell missed championship weight; gives up 30% of purse and stripped of title