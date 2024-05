ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova Results

On Friday, May 3, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a strawweight Muay Thai title fight between champion Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Smilla Sundell def. Natalia Diachkova by TKO (left hooks and knees). Round 2, 2:59

MMA bout: Akbar Abdullaev def. Halil Amir by knockout (left hook). Round 2, 2:52

Muay Thai bout: Dmitry Menshikov def. Sinsamut by knockout (punches). Round 3, 1:33

MMA bout: Maurice Abevi def. Zhang Lipeng by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Wei Rui def. Hiroki Akimoto by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Reece McLaren def. Hu Yong by split decision

Kickboxing bout: Rungrawee def. Bogdan Shumarov by split decision

MMA bout: Chihiro Sawada def. Noelle Grandjean by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Zakaria El Jamari def. Thongpoon by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Bianca Basilio def. Nanami Ichikawa by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:35

Muay Thai bout: Sean Climaco def. Josue Cruz by knockout (body punch). Round 1, 2:06