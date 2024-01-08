Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Booked For UFC 299 Co-Main Event

UFC 299, booked for Mar. 9, just announced a five-round co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis. It will be a non-title match and was announced by Dana White.

The American Poirier has been a perennial top contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. The former interim champion has tried his luck at capturing undisputed gold and lost to Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Diamond” Poirier is one of the most entertaining fighters active in MMA. He has multiple performance bonuses to his name in addition to having Fight of the Year contenders. the Louisiana native has had absolute wars against fighters such as Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Michael Chandler, and Dan Hooker. Poirier may be best known for his two victories over Conor McGregor in 2021.

France’s Saint-Denis has put together a five-fight winning streak in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division. All five of these victories came by way of submission or knockout. Most recently, the 28-year-old fighter is coming off a head-kick knockout win against Matt Frevola.

Saint-Denis is officially ranked No. 12 in the UFC’s lightweight division, but he is hungry to get into the top 10. A win over the veteran fighter Poirier would catapult the career of the French athlete. UFC 299 is booked for Mar. 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.