Superbon Discusses His Knock Out of Ozcan and What’s Next

Superbon Singha Mawynn added another highlight to his reel at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 when he secured a picture-perfect left high kick knockout against Tayfun Ozcan.

The Thai star’s commitment to perfection began after he dropped the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title to Chingiz Allazov in January, and he says he felt the pressure not to lose in his return to action on Friday night.

“Yeah, I focused more than the last fight when I lost because I can’t lose anymore. I will stay here until I am the best, and I’m still the best. And losing once doesn’t count me out. Yeah, I believe that,” Superbon told ONE Championship after the KO victory.

Advertisement



The site of his return to winning form made the win even more special for Superbon. The former featherweight kickboxing king scored the jaw-dropping win inside Bangkok Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and he credited the crowd for surrounding him with energy throughout the match.

“I feel like all my people, the Thai people, they’re watching me. They want me to be the winner, and to show the world Thai people and Thailand and where Muay Thai is basically. Yeah, I’m so proud of that,” the Thai athlete said.

Superbon also gave kudos to his coach, Trainer Gae, and cited him as a major reason for his success.

The two have grown together over the years, and following the knockout to Allazov, they dedicated themselves to fixing the flaws that led to the loss.

That relationship has been pivotal to Superbon’s motivation, as he pushes to earn a World Title rematch with Allazov. When he does, the 32-year-old striking superstar promises a different result.

“Yeah, of course. It’s going to be different. Because I saw my mistake from the last fight. We need to go back and practice and train. And we will show you how we will do it. I cannot tell you today but I will show you during the fight,” Superbon said.

But before that rematch can happen, Allazov must defend the crown against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

It is a match that Superbon finds difficult to predict.

“It’s a 50/50 game for me. Yeah, they fought before. They beat each other. Marat has beaten him before, I’m not sure about the fight. But whoever wins and has the belt, I want to take the belt first, then I will have the rematch after,” Superbon said.

Regardless of who talks out of the ring holding the gold, Superbon has a simple, yet stern, message for them.

“I hope you guys have a good fight. I will watch closely. I want to take everything from you guys,” Superbon said.