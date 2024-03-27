Headliners Announced for ONE 168: Denver – Xiong vs. Stamp, Haggerty vs. Superlek

When ONE Championship returns to Denver, Colo. on Friday, Sep. 6, the Ball Arena will be rocking as martial arts’ biggest stars come to Colorado for ONE 168: Denver. As first reported by the Denver Post, two monumental title tilts will be at the top of the card.

Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex will be looking to add to his incredible legacy as she chases gold in a different division. The ONE atomweight MMA world champion will take on ONE women’s strawweight MMA titleholder Xiong Jing Nan.

“The Panda” has ruled over the division with an iron fist since grabbing the inaugural title in 2018. She thwarted Angela Lee’s attempts to become a two-division titleholder, and now she’ll be seeking to turn away Stamp as well.

But the women are not the only stars heading to the Mile High City.

ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty will command the center of the Circle against ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Both men are riding high and have looked nearly unstoppable. Haggerty toppled Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in 2023 to become a two-sport king, and defended the Muay Thai crown in exciting fashion against Felipe Lobo in February.

Superlek went a perfect 5-0 in 2023 with wins over Daniel Puertas, Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, Tagir Khalilov, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He returned in January to defend the ONE flyweight kickboxing title against Takeru Segawa in front of the Japanese fans.

ONE 168: Denver is already shaping up to be a memorable evening inside the Ball Arena with more tremendous martial arts action expected to be added.

