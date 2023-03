ONE Friday Fights 7 Results: Rambolek Flatlines Theeradet in Round 2

On Friday, Mar. 3, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 7, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 5:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Rambolek Chor.Ajalaboon def. Theeradet Chor.Hapayak by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:10

Muay Thai bout: Kongchai ChanaiDonMuang def. Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ritnaka Or Bor Jor Nokhonpanom def. Rittidet Kiatsongrit by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Petchbanrai Singha Mawynn def. Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yuly Alves def. Kwanjai Sor Tawanrung by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Samingdam Chor Atjalaboon def. Rittidet SidChefBoontham by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:25

Muay Thai bout: Yodphupha Tor.Yotha def. Ilyas Musaev by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Lawrence Phillips def. Ben Parker by KO (slam). Round 1, 0:18

MMA bout: Arash Mardani def. Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Lisa Brierley def. Rungnapa Por Muangpetch by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:09

MMA bout: So Yul Kim def. Souris Manfredi by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 4:12

Muay Thai bout: Samingdam Luksuan def. Shakhriyor Juraev by unanimous decision