UFC 295: Procházka vs. Pereira Results

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the UFC will host UFC 295: Procházka vs. Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event features a fight for the vacant light heavyweight championship and an interim heavyweight title bout.
The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira – for the vacant light heavyweight title
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – for the interim heavyweight title
Jéssica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes
Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
Mateusz Rębecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
Kyung Ho Kang vs. John Castañeda
Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
