On Friday, Sept. 25, Titan FC will host its 64th event from Miami.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s heavyweight belt is on the line between Said Sowma and Bobby Brents.
The event airs on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Said Sowma vs. Bobby Brents – for heavyweight title
Michael Lilly vs. Dilano Taylor
Royberth Echeverria vs. Philip Keller
Danny Collazo vs. Christopher Lavant
Evelyn Martins vs. Serena DeJesus
Michael Lilly vs. Dilano Taylor
Royberth Echeverria vs. Philip Keller
Danny Collazo vs. Christopher Lavant
Evelyn Martins vs. Serena DeJesus