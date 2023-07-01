UFC Fight Night Results: Strickland Crumbles Magomedov In Round Two

On Saturday, Jul. 1, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a middleweight war.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:20

Grant Dawson def. Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Michael Morales def. Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ariane Lipski def. Melissa Gatto by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Ismael Bonfim by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:48

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Brunno Ferreira by knockout (punches). Round 1, 1:17

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Kevin Lee by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 0:55

Joanderson Brito def. Westin Wilson by knockout (punches). Round 1, 2:54

Karol Rosa def. Yana Santos by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Elves Brener def. Guram Kutateladze by TKO (left hook). Round 3, 3:17

Luana Carolina def. Ivana Petrović by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Alexandr Romanov def. Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)