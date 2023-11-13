Buakaw to Rematch Nayanesh Ayman at Rajadamnern World Series on Dec. 2

The next opponent for Buakaw Banchamek has been confirmed. The kickboxing legend Buakaw will face Nayanesh Ayman in their second meeting, which is booked for Dec. 2 at the Rajadamnern World Series. It has been announced to be a kickboxing match.

Buakaw vs. Nayanesh Ayman

Buakaw first faced Ayman in a kickboxing bout back in 2017. At Kunlun 69, the Thai striking legend was able to earn a first-round victory against his Spanish opponent. Six years later, Ayman will be looking to avenge this loss.

Buakaw Banchamek KO's Nayanesh Ayman at Kunlun Fight 69 pic.twitter.com/kqr6xIolD7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2018

RWS Muay Thai has put on marquee events in Muay Thai for the past two years, including multiple tournaments. Buakaw has competed in three bouts in Rajadamnern World Series, earning an overall record of 2-0-1 with one no-contest.

Advertisement



The Thai legend earned world acclaim due to his run during the 2004 K-1 MAX Grand Prix. Buakaw was celebrated for his rivalries against fellow kickboxing legends such as Masato Kobayashi. While most of his prestigious titles came in kickboxing, he had also earned Muay Thai championships in WMC and Omnoi Stadium.

More recently, Buakaw has kept very busy. In 2023, he has had three matches. Most recently, he earned a win in BKFC against Muay Thai legend Saenchai. On Dec. 2, he will have his fifth match this year. His next bout after that will be a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

Ayman is a kickboxing and Muay Thai striker who has much experience in RWS Muay Thai. Most recently, the 35-year-old Spaniard earned a decision win over Thailand’s Petchmai Siadammooplara. Additionally, Ayman will enjoy a size advantage in this match, as he typically competes in a higher weight than what’s normal for Buakaw.

The event is called Legend of Rajadamnern, and Buakaw vs. Ayman will be broadcast live on Saturday, Dec. 2 from Bangkok, Thailand. For people anywhere in the world they can enjoy it on DAZN, and folks in Thailand can watch the match on YouTube.