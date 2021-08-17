Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 44: Crystal Lawson

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 44. The guest is combat athlete and recently signed Gamebred FC fighter, Crystal Lawson.

In this episode, Lawson discusses how her life has changed since her GLORY Kickboxing fight with Aline Pereira. She explains her views on female BKFC fighters, such as Paige Van Zant and Britain Hart. Lawson pulls no punches. She talks about the opportunity to fight for Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC.

Along the way, Lawson touches on her personal life, including getting married. She recently moved back to the South and has a funny story about how she met her spouse.

