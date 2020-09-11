On Friday, Sept. 11, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host its 12th event from Daytona Beach, Fla.

In the night’s main event, former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves makes his promotional debut against Ultimate Fighter alum Julian Lane.

The co-main event features more UFC veterans as Hector Lombard collides with Kendall Grove.

The event airs live on the BKFC App at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.