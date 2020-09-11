On Friday, Sept. 11, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host its 12th event from Daytona Beach, Fla.
In the night’s main event, former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves makes his promotional debut against Ultimate Fighter alum Julian Lane.
The co-main event features more UFC veterans as Hector Lombard collides with Kendall Grove.
The event airs live on the BKFC App at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Thiago Alves vs. Julian Lane
Hector Lombard vs. Kendall Grove
Abdiel Velazquez vs. Reggie Barnett Jr
Christine Ferea vs. Calie Cutler
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Erick Lozano
Jared Warren vs. Joshua Dyer
Joseph Elmore vs. Tom Shoaff
Jarod Grant vs. Joshua Boudreaux
Kenmon Evans vs. Robert Washington
Jacob Brunelle vs. Rusty Crowder
