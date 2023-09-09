Rajadamnern World Series ‘Sep. 9’ Results: Buakaw vs. Kido Ends in Bloody No Contest

On Saturday, Sep. 9, the Rajadamnern Stadium hosted the Legend of Rajadamnern, featuring matches with Buakaw Banchamek, Yasuhiro Kido, Daniel Rodriguez, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Nadaka Yoshinari, among many others. This was broadcast live from the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Buakaw Banchamek vs. Yasuhiro Kido ends in no contest (cut from accidental headbutt)

Yodwicha Yodwicha Gym def. Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision

Thananchai Sitsongpeenong def. Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy by split decision

Nadaka Yoshinari def. Suoulixay Madramchara by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:17

Shadow Singha Mawynn def. Shokhruz Venum Muay Thai by KO (leg kicks). Round 2, 1:39

Issei Wor. Wanchai def. JJ Sor. Gaikia by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:43

Mongkutpetch Kiatkasem def. Saya Ito by unanimous decison

Petch Woranij def. Guo Yukun by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:56

Saenngarm Lekmuangpetch Gym def. Pikunthong Sabprida by unanimous decision