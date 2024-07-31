Elias Mahmoudi Discusses His Upcoming Fight Against Taiki Naito

Elias Mahmoudi had his eyes set on Superlek Kiatmoo9 and the ONE flyweight kickboxing championship earlier this year. However, an injury sidelined the Algerian and took his shot at gold away.

At ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 2, Mahmoudi returns to take on Taiki Naito in flyweight kickboxing action, and he’s happy to be facing such a talented foe.

“I didn’t choose him. He was offered to me, and I accepted. I didn’t think anything special about him. He’s a good opponent like all Japanese people in general,” he expressed to ONE.

“I am really motivated for this fight against Naito, my goal is victory.”

Although Naito has struggled to find consistent success inside the ring lately, Mahmoudi knows he should never be overlooked.

Despite his Japanese foe’s threat, the 26-year-old feels well-prepped ahead of their meeting in Bangkok.

“Naito is a complete fighter with many more strong points than weak points. I don’t think I have an advantage over him or him over me. We are both experienced fighters. The more determined fighter will win,” Mahmoudi remarked.

“One thing is certain, I am coming for the double bonus, and at least one bonus. To deserve it, I must put on a show that lives up to what the public and the boss expect of us.”

The injury that forced his exit from his title tilt with Superlek doesn’t weigh on Mahmoudi’s mind. Instead, he has chosen to look at it in a different light.

He has enjoyed time away and is looking to return in style – as a better, healthier version of himself.

“Life is like this. It was not destined despite my desire to fight for this title. For the rest, I took the time to recover well. I am at 100 percent of my abilities,” Mahmoudi said.

“I wanted a kickboxing fight for my recovery from the injury to my right hand during my fight against [Edgar] Tabares.”

Superlek and kickboxing gold may still be a thought in Mahmoudi’s mind, but it is not the one overtaking him ahead of his return.

Should he leave ONE Fight Night 24 with a win, the Mahmoudi Gym standout wants to don the four-ounce gloves again and chase Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Championship.

“After this fight, I would like to fight in Muay Thai against Denis Puric so when I win, I can have a chance to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. But that does not depend on me. It is the organization who has the last word,” Mahmoudi stated.

ONE Fight Night 24 airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.