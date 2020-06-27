Search
On Saturday, June 27, the UFC will host its 12th broadcast on ESPN from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier clashes with New Zealand’s Dan Hooker. The Louisiana native Poirier will aim to rebound from a third-round submission loss to current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last Octagon appearance. The Kiwi Hooker has won seven of his last eight, with five coming via stoppage. He was most recently in action against Paul Felder, eking out a narrow decision victory.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

FULL RESULTS
Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall
Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene
Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa
Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy
Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt
Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

