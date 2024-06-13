PFL 4 ‘2024 Regular Season’ Results: Vassell Edges Moldavsky; Still Eliminated

On Thursday, Jun. 13, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 4: 2024 Regular Season, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event featured heavyweights and women’s flyweights.

The preliminary card aired live on ESPN + starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Linton Vassell def. Valentin Moldavsky by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Dakota Ditcheva def. Chelsea Hackett by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:22

Denis Goltsov def. Thiago Santos by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:22

Liz Carmouche def. Kana Watanabe by submission (armbar). Round 3, 4:52

Taila Santos def. Jena Bishop via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Oleg Popov def. Davion Franklin by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune def. Marcelo Golm by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Ilara Joanne def. Shanna Young by unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tim Johnson def. Danilo Marques by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:14

Juliana Velasquez def. Lisa Mauldin by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:30

Sumiko Inaba def. Saray Orozco by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)