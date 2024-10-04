Four Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 25

ONE Championship returns to Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 4.

The card features another excellent slate of kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai goodness for fans to devour as their weekends start. But what are the specific elements of this card that should have fans tuning in?

Here are four reasons you need to make sure you are on your couch for ONE Fight Night 25.

Eersel’s Shot At Redemption

Regian Eersel was seemingly unstoppable in the lightweight division. Alexis Nicolas did not share that opinion and gave the Surinamese star no room to breathe at ONE Fight Night 21 and took the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing Championship back home to France.

But “The Immortal” is a special talent. Coming off that loss, he will have addressed the issues that caused him to lose his crown. Either Nicolas will earn his stripes and prove he is the better man or one of the all-time greats will return to form.

Either way, the main event at ONE Fight Night 25 will be an intriguing collision with interesting results.

Both men have a lot on the line and a lot to prove. And only one will get their hands raised inside Lumpinee Stadium as the gold glistens over their shoulder.

Lineker’s Muay Thai Follow-Up

John Lineker did John Lineker things at ONE 168: Denver with a stunning knockout performance over Asa Ten Pow in his Muay Thai debut. One month later, why not try it again?

“Hands of Stone” will get a test from Alexey Balyko this time around. The Russian is not an easy contest for Lineker, with a 3-1 record in ONE. In his last outing in Jul., Balyko knocked out Stefan Korodi to get back in the win column.

Balyko will meet Lineker’s forward pressure, and it may just be a matter of who lands first. This matchup will be exciting no matter what, and that is precisely why fans should be tuned into Prime Video.

Strawweight Contender Showdown

Bokang Masunyane and Mansur Malachiev have a chance to assert themselves as the next title threat in the strawweight division.

Masunyane is currently ranked #2 in the strawweight division, with Malachiev holding the #5 spot. With Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks slated to unify the ONE Strawweight MMA Championship in the near future, this match is clearly going to establish the victor as the next threat.

The stylistic collision inside the ring will be intriguing to watch. Will Masunyane test Malachiev’s wrestling, or will he try to avoid entanglements and play on the feet? Can Malachiev stifle the South African’s game and assert his dominance? We will all find out on Friday night.

Johan Estupinan’s Ascent Continues

22-year-old Johan Estupinan has emerged as one of the most exciting athletes in combat sports. With a perfect 3-0 record, Estupinan is inching closer to the upper echelon of the flyweight Muay Thai division.

At ONE Fight Night 25, the Colombian will get another test on his journey, this time against Zakaria El Jamari.

Once the bell rings expect nothing but action. That is what Estupinan has provided thus far in his young career, and there is no reason to believe it won’t be the same at ONE Fight Night 25. With increasing meaning to his matches, the Colombian star is worth noting each time he makes an appearance.

ONE Fight Night 25 airs live and free on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 4. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.