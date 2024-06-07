Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: June 2024

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Olena Kolesnyk (5) Aspen Ladd (6) Leah McCourt (7) Julia Budd (8) Sara McMann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

The month of May saw Aspen Ladd stay firm in her ranking, as she bested Ekaterina Shakalova under the Bellator banner. Looking into June, Olena Kolesnyk meets Michelle Montague for the Bellator promotion. On that same card, Arlene Blencowe squares off with Sinead Kavanaugh.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Mayra Bueno Silva (4) Holly Holm (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Irene Aldana (7) Miesha Tate (8) Karol Rosa (9) Yana Santos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of May. Looking into June, Mayra Bueno Silva looks to get back into title contention, taking on Macy Chiasson, who looks to get back into the top 10.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Katlyn Cerminara (9) Natalia Silva (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of May. Looking into June, the 2024 PFL season with march on with Liz Carmouche taking on Kana Watanabe and Juliana Velasquez fighting Lisa Mauldin.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Rose Namajunas (2) Tatiana Suarez (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Virna Jandiroba (6) Jessica Andrade (7) Marina Rodriguez (8) Mackenzie Dern (9) Tabatha Ricci (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Tecia Pennington (10)

The month of May saw Tecia Pennington (nee Torres) fall out of the rankings, as Tabatha Ricci nuzzled her way into the top-10. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in June.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Kanna Asakura (9) Elisandra Ferreira (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Aya Murakami (10)

Aya Murakami dropped out of the rankings this month, as the Japanese fighter fell to Saori Oshima in the month of May. Also, Si Woo Park moved up to 115 pounds for a title opportunity in Deep Jewels and defeated Machi Fukuda. Looking into June, Rayanne dos Santos will fight Puja Tomar at 115 pounds, which will be her second fight in a row at strawweight. That fight will make her ineligible to be ranked at 105, so there will be some shakeups in the rankings coming forward.