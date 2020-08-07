On Saturday, Aug. 8, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 32nd event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis collides with submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik. The former title challenger Lewis enters the headlining affair riding a two-fight winning streak. Russia’s Oleinik has also won two straight, most recently defeating former champion Fabricio Werdum.

The co-main event takes place in the middleweight division as Omari Akhmedov meets former champion Chris Weidman.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 7.

ESPN+ Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (227)Omari Akhmedov (185.75) vs. Chris Weidman (186)Maki Pitolo (186) vs. Darren Stewart (186)Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)Beneil Dariush (158)* vs. Scott Holtzman (156)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Tim Means (172.5)* vs. Laureano Staropoli (174.5)*Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185)Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Alex Munoz (156)Andrew Sanchez (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)Gavin Tucker (146) vs. Justin Jaynes (146)Youssef Zalal (146) vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)Irwin Rivera (136) vs. Ali Al Qaisi (136)

* – Dariush, Means and Staropoli missed weight.