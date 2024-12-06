GLORY: COLLISION 7 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Dec. 7, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY: COLLISION 7, live from the Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The event features the heavyweight and light heavyweight title fights.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally Live at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rico Verhoeven (125.2 kg/276 lb) vs. Levi Rigters (111.6 kg/246 lb) – for the heavyweight title Tarik Khbabez (94.5 kg/208 lb) vs. Donegi Abena (94.8 kg/209 lb) – for the light heavyweight title Bahram Rajabzadeh (94.2 kg/ 208 lb) vs. Daniel Stefanovski (92.6 kg/204 lb) Sergej Maslobojev (94.9 kg/ 209 lb) vs. Stefan Latescu (94.5 kg/208 lb) Cem Caceres (93.9 kg/207 lb) vs. Pascal Touré (94.6 kg/209 lb) Ionut Iancu (141.3 kg/312 lb) vs. Sofian Laidouni (108.7 kg/238 lb) Mory Kromah (94.5 kg/207 lb) vs. Milos Cvjeticanin (94.8 kg/207 lb) Tayfun Ozcan (74.8 kg/163 lb) vs. Younes Smaili (74.5 kg/163 lb) Serkan Ozcaglayan (84.7 kg/186 lb) vs. Ramy Deghir (84.6 kg/185 lb) Endy Semeleer (76.7 kg/168 lb) vs. Jay Overmeer (76.9 kg/168 lb) Oleh Pryimachov (106.3 kg/234 lb) vs. Abderrahman Barkouch (136.6 kg/300 lb) Ayoub Bourass (65 kg/143 lb) vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah (64.9 kg/142 lb)